CHICAGO — The search continues on Saturday afternoon for three people who police believe fired shots into a home on the city’s South Side, leaving a 10-year-old boy with serious injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified by police, but officers say the boy remains in serious condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest on Friday night.

Chicago police say the shooting happened just before 7:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 91st Street, in the city’s Burnside neighborhood.

Neighbors in the area who heard the gunfire said they were shocked by what unfolded.

“Last night my brother and I were sitting in the living room here, watching basketball. We heard pops, but we thought maybe they were firecrackers,” Marvin Johnson, a neighbor, said.

Johnson said he was upset to hear that the child had been injured when gunfire pierced through a window of the home.

“This time, right after that, we saw the blue lights coming down the street and apparently it was something more than firecrackers,” Johnson said.

According to police, three people fired shots into the home from outside, but it is currently unclear what led to the shooting.

“We want to pray for that child,” Rev. Donavan Price said. “We want to pray for this family. We want to pray for this neighborhood,”

Community activists said three children were inside the home when the gunfire broke out. Now they are calling on neighbors to speak up.

“At the same time, we need each and everybody that’s over there at 91st Street to give up any information or surveillance footage that you have,” community activist Andrew Holmes said in a press conference held after the shooting on Friday night.

While the investigation continues, neighbors in the area said they cant believe it happened so close to home.

“We discussed it, a couple of us, just a while ago. And we are all pretty upset about it, you know, happening here. It’s a good block. I just hope that young man gets better,” Johnson said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Area Two Detectives at 312-747-8271.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.