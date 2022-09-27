CHICAGO — A Waukegan man has been charged with eight total felonies after he gained access to the fifth floor of a Chicago Police Department training facility and picked up guns before being shot by a police officer.

Donald Patrick, 47, has been charged with five felony counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer and three felony counts of burglary.

Police said Patrick climbed up five flights of stairs on a fire escape before infiltrating a police training exercise at their Homan Square training facility Monday.

Patrick entered the fifth floor because the door was propped open to help building ventilation, then found a table where officers left their weapons to transition their ammo into non-fatal rounds for training purposes.

Police said Patrick picked up at least two guns and pointed them at officers in the room and when Patrick did not respond to commands to drop the weapons, one of the officers shot him.

In a press conference following the incident, CPD Superintendent David Brown said Patrick was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No CPD officers were shot, though one officer was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a sprained ankle.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said the agency is investigating the shooting.