OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — A woman was injured after shots were fired at a Walmart in Olympia Fields Saturday morning, according to police.

Police Chief Derrick Blasingame said officers were dispatched to the Walmart at 21000 Western Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired.

A woman was found injured at the scene and was “conscious and alert”, according to police. The woman was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Police said the woman sustained a wound to the head after a fall. According to officials, the woman was working as a security guard and was in a struggle with the suspects.

The woman was not shot, but police believe one of the suspects shot at her.

Blasingame said the incident was isolated and that there is no threat to the public.

No one has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing. Police said there were potentially three suspects involved in the incident who fled in a vehicle.