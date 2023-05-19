CHICAGO — Chicago’s police department is hosting a series of “no questions asked” gun turn-ins this Saturday.

The turn-ins will take place in all five of the city’s police areas. According to a department press release, all guns turned in will receive a $100 gift card per item. The department will also be accepting BB guns, air guns, and replica guns though those will only be worth a $10 gift card.

One of the locations will be the People’s Church of the Harvest at 3570 W. 5th Ave. where a Friday morning press conference discussing the events was held.