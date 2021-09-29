Warrant issued for suspect in deadly shooting of father driving daughter to school on West Side

CHICAGO — Police have identified the suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old father driving his daughter to school on the West Side earlier in the month.

A first-degree murder warrant has been issued for Avanta Ware, who police believe shot and killed Travell Miller Gilmore, 33, in the 3000 block of West Chicago Avenue on the morning of Sept 1.

Travell Miller Gilmore

Miller Gilmore was driving his young daughter to school at the time of the shooting.

Police believe Ware fled southbound on Sacramento in a 2001 silver two-door Pontiac Grand Prix with tinted windows.

The vehicle has a sunroof, no front or rear plate, has possible damage to the driver’s ride rear quarter panel and a VIN number of #1G2WP12K71F189671.

In addition to the warrant for first-degree murder, Ware has been charged with two counts of armed carjackings from incidents in Berwyn.

Anyone with information on Ware can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.