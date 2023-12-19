CHICAGO — Beloved Bucktown coffee shop Red June was ransacked and vandalized early Tuesday morning.

Owner Kim Blackburn woke up to a call at around 4:30 a.m. from the neighbor who lives above the mainstay, located in the 2000 block of North Leavitt, with some bad news.

He told her he heard loud noises and thought the shop was burglarized.

Blackburn, who has dealt with a similar incident in the past, was met with the following scene.

“Twelve years ago, four young guys grabbed my phone, they grabbed the tablets,” Blackburn said.

Despite a rise in crime in Bucktown over the last few years, Blackburn has not had an issue since Tuesday.

“They violated our feeling of safety, but unfortunately that’s the way Chicago is right now. We are always watching our back,” Blackburn said. “Honestly, I was waiting for it to happen. But we are off the beaten path so I thought we were under the radar. But it’s Christmas time and people are desperate.”

Courtesy Red June

Courtesy Red June

Courtesy Red June

The three burglars threw something through the door, destroyed the counter and trashed the floor, according to Blackburn. They got away with a little cash and fled westbound in a black sedan.

Despite the incident, Red June opened up around 6:30 a.m. amid the cleanup with the community rallying to help.

Red June’s sign on the door Tuesday

“The neighborhood is so supportive,” Blackburn said. “I’m getting my door replaced within three hours of it happening.”

For employees like Natalie, they’re annoyed at the burglars and feel like they could have been potential victims.

“I was here yesterday at night — just to come in the next day to have it be like ‘oh my God, what if we were here?’” she said. “It’s terrifying, you just never know.”

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.