CHICAGO — Thieves are finding a new retail target across Chicago. Vinyl record shops are reporting a surge in burglaries and shoplifting.

As Chicago police search for the culprits, record store owners have begun sharing information on the growing market of stolen vinyl records in an effort to deal with the wave of theft.

“There are four other niche record stores within a couple of miles of here, you know, and they are doing the same thing I’m doing,” Meteor Gem owner Mikhail Fedyukov said.

Fedyukov said he is devastated by last week’s break-in and is hoping that the local shops can work together to spot the stolen records.

“There’s a store that actually had an attempted resale already, just two days later. They turned it down and got in touch right away,” Fedyukov said.

Fedyukov told WGN News that he believed the thieves knew exactly what they were looking for.

“I’m sure the shop got cased, first. Because they were in and out with a plan,” Fedyukov said.

Meteor Gem, located in the 3000 block of North Elston, specializes in Death Metal and Black Metal music.

“That section in particular was a lot of years of compiling good stuff,” Fedyukov said.

Fedyukov and other record shop owners say they are seeing a surge in theft and shoplifting, mostly in the city, and are deeply frustrated by the growing problem.

But at least one alleged shoplifting incident happened in Highland Park at a shop known as “Loud Pizza.”

“I want people and businesses who that this hasn’t happened to yet, to be aware of what’s going on,” Fedyukov said.