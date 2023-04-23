CHICAGO — Clergy, community leaders, legal counsel and the family of Marlen Ochoa Lopez held a vigil Sunday on the fourth anniversary of her grisly murder.

Attendees gathered in front of a large Pilsen mural that pays homage to the two, honoring her memory with a celebration of life that also functioned as a call for justice.

“I was there in the hospital. I held the baby. I saw the baby,” said Attorney Frank Avila, who is representing the family in court. “I had been in a lot of cases, but this is probably one of the most heart wrenching cases.”

Ochoa Lopez was a 19-year-old pregnant mother two weeks away from her due date when she was murdered on April 23, 2019.

On that day, she went to Clarisa Figueroa’s home under the impression she was getting free items for her soon-to-arrive toddler after the two of them connected in a group on Facebook, prosecutors say.

When she arrived, prosecutors alleged Figueroa’s daughter, Desiree Figueroa, distracted Ochoa Lopez with a photo album of her late brother while her mother strangled her. Ochoa Lopez’s baby — Yovanny Jadiel Lopez — was cut from her womb with a butcher’s knife after she was killed.

Hours later on the same day, prosecutors alleged Clarisa Figueroa came running out of the house, claiming she had just given birth to a baby boy and that he wasn’t breathing.

Yovanny was taken to the hospital and later died from brain injuries sustained during the incident.

Ochoa Lopez’s body was found weeks later in a trash bin behind a home in the 4100 block of West 77th Place in the Ashburn neighborhood.

Four years later, Ochoa Lopez’s 7-year-old son Joshua, is left wondering what happened to his mom, as the community honored her and his younger brother’s memory in Pilsen.

“I want him to know he should be proud of his mother,” said Pastor Julie Contreras, President of United Giving Hope. “Because she has all of us standing together asking for justice for her life.”

All Joshua — who was three years old when Ochoa Lopez was killed — knows is that his mother is gone after she never showed to pick him up from school on April 23, 2019.

“How does a father explain that a mother was brutally murdered with a baby being ripped out of her womb?” Contreras said.

Clarisa and Desiree Figueroa both still await trial in Ochoa Lopez’s murder. Meanwhile, Piotr Bobak — then-boyfriend of Clarisa — accepted a guilty plea on a reduced charge of obstructing justice, for which he was sentenced to 4 years in jail.

Bobak was initially charged with concealing a homicide and obstructing justice.

With credit for time served while awaiting trial, Avila told WGN that Bobak had been released and deported from the United States.

WGN has reached out to the State’s Attorney’s Office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for more information. Jail records show Bobak is no longer listed as an inmate.

“[Cook County] State’s Attorney Kim Foxx,” Contreras said. “We want Justice. Justicia for Marlen and baby Jadiel.”