CHICAGO — An alleged car thief was captured on video breaking into a West Loop condo unit before getting away with the vehicle.

Now, the Chicago victim is sharing his story exclusively on WGN Evening News to warn others about how quickly criminals can gain access to your home or apartment.

Nishen Vartabedien says he is stunned at the brazenness of the alleged theft that occurred last Wednesday at 1:30 PM in the bustling West Loop.

“It blows my mind,” Vartabedien said. “In the video, you can see him kind of walking around in front.”

Surveillance video from the victim’s building on the 800 block of West Washington shows the suspect at the building’s security intercom.

Varyabedian showed WGN News how visitors access the five-story residential loft building – they have to be buzzed in by a resident.

“He somehow buzzed into my condo association,” Varyabedian said.

Once inside, the suspect glanced around the lobby.



“At first, it looks like he was about to steal one of the Amazon packages in the lobby,” Varyabedian said.

Then a resident leaves the building with her dog as the suspect coolly holds the door open before allegedly prying his way into her first-floor unit.

“Chicago police say there’s marks and he used a screwdriver to somehow break into my condo unit,” Varyabedian said.

Vartabedian and his wife were not home at the time. But video shows the alleged thief wastes little time looking for the car keys with the fob to open the parking lot gate.



“Funny thing is he didn’t take anything else, not that I had anything of great value there,” Varyabedian said. “He knew what he was doing, just to get the car with the garage opener.”

Varyabedian said the alleged thief was wearing a hood and “obviously knew what he was doing because when he left, he put on another hood near the bustling corner of Washington and Green.”

There is no suspect in custody.