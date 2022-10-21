CHICAGO – A West Side family is looking for their beloved dog after he was stolen from their yard. They believe a delivery vehicle may have been involved.

The distraught owner, Marisol Doblado, told WGN News that the French bulldog is more than just part of the family. He is an emotional support animal to help with her anxiety and depression.

Pluto is a 5-year-old dog that the family rescued when he was one.

Doblado said around 4 p.m. Friday, she called out Pluto’s name. When he didn’t come, she began to worry. Neighbors’ surveillance cameras show a man walking down the street carrying Pluto and loading him into a black SUV. The SUV appears in other videos as the same SUV used by a delivery driver on the block.

The family says it appears a passenger in a delivery driver’s vehicle is the one who stole the dog.

The family hopes someone will see Pluto and come forward with his whereabouts.

