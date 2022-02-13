Video shows Lincoln Park car theft occur feet away from WGN News crew

CHICAGO — A WGN News crew became witness to a car theft Sunday night while covering a story in Lincoln Park.

Reporting outside The Weiner Circle, reporter Bronagh Tumulty and WGN photojournalists heard a loud sound in the area. Bystanders WGN spoke with said that a car theft had taken place.

WGN News caught up with the victim, who was visibly shaken, upon chasing after his vehicle.

Weiner Circle surveillance video shows the victim, Odonis Williams, coming out of the 7-Eleven at the corner of Wrightwood and Clark as his black Honda Civic car passes by.

Williams said he had left it running as he entered the store.

Video shows Williams throwing soda at the car and running down the street after it. He says more people loaded into the vehicle before speeding off north on Clark.

WGN spoke with Williams while he waited for the police to show up.

“I was coming out the 7-Eleven, started chasing. Next thing you know, blew out my hamstring,” Williams said. “Can’t believe it. What can I say? Never know what happens.”

The vehicle is a 2017 black Honda Civic with Virginia plates: UGU3443.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.