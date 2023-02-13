CHICAGO — Two people were shot while travelling in a car in the city’s West Ridge neighborhood Sunday night.

According to police, people were travelling near the block of 2700 West Peterson Street around 10:40 p.m. when an individual in a sedan fired shots. The shots were fired into a restaurant on the same street.

A 21-year-old man was transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right ankle.

Police reported that another man, 20, was transported to the same hospital with a graze wound to the head and is in fair condition.

Alderperson Andrew Vasquez alerted people in the community that it was not a random incident. Police urge the public to reach out if any information is recovered.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.