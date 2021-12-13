Video captures thieves stealing over a million dollars worth of watches from Gold Coast dealership

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for two people responsible for the theft of luxury watches from a high-end dealership in the Gold Coast Saturday.

Police said two people walked into the Bentley Gold Coast dealership in the 800 block of Rush Street around noon Saturday.

One of the people waited by the door while the other broke open a display case that contained watches.

The theft was caught on surveillance video and last only 30 seconds.

Dealership co-owner Joe Abbas said he and his staff didn’t let the two get away without a chase.

“We chased the perpetrator all the way from Chestnut to State Street,” he said.

No one was injured. Over one million dollars’ worth of watches were stolen.

The smash and grab theft is a growing trend in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke out about the issue Monday at an unrelated event.

“Once we find these people, they have to be held in custody,” she said. “We’ve got to send a message to the violent criminals and to the criminal enterprises doing a lot of these robberies that there is no pay off there. We’re going to find you we’re going to prosecute you and hold you in jail.”

In November, several smash and grabs were reported, including one at Neiman Marcus on Michigan Avenue and another at Louis Vuitton in Oakbrook, where a mob snatched and ran away with purses.

Abbas said watches have now been pulled from the public view at the dealership. He said it was the fourth time the dealership has had to deal with theft.