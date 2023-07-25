CHICAGO — The son of a Edison Park business owner robbed at gunpoint for his catalytic converter spoke out Tuesday, warning the community after his father came face-to-face with two armed suspects on the City’s far Northwest Side.

“He tried to stop the situation, but the guy pulled out a gun, so what is he gonna do?” said Edwin Espinoza, co-owner of Snappy Dog in Edison Park. “Nothing… just backs out and lets them take it.”

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 48-year-old man was walking toward his vehicle in the 6600 block of North Northwest Highway around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning when he saw two people taking his catalytic converter.

Police said the offenders pulled out handguns and told him to walk away. He complied, and the thieves fled in a white SUV.

Cameras at another nearby business caught the theft on video. As can be seen on tape, one suspect hands the other a tool, who then goes under the victim’s SUV as the second person appears to keep watch, and at one point, pulls out a gun and points it.

“I was pretty blown away that it was brazen and bold,” said David Canavan, owner of Emerald Isle. “They didn’t care and when the victim came out – a pistol to his head? That’s not this neighborhood.”

Canavan said he wanted to share the video of the theft to let people know this kind of behavior and criminal activity wont be tolerated in Edison Park.

Meanwhile, Espinoza said they’ll continue doing what they love at Snappy Dog — serving the community, while hoping whoever is behind these crimes is either caught, or reconsiders their actions.

“We’re here working, trying to make a living out of it,” Espinoza said. “And at 5:30 in the morning? People are out and things like this happen; it’s pretty sad.”

No injuries were reported during this incident.

Police have no one in custody.

If you or someone you know has information that can help lead police toward making an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.