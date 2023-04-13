CHICAGO — Multiple victims were robbed at gunpoint during an attempted Facebook Marketplace purchase on the city’s South Side.

The separate incidents took place in the 5300 block of South Calumet Avenue around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday and again in the 300 block of West 42nd Place at 5:45 p.m.

Police say the victim inquired about a car for sale on the social media platform and arranged to meet with the seller.

When the victim arrived at the agreed location, they were met by a woman when then three men approached, displaying handguns and demanded the victim’s property.

The offenders took the victim’s money and fled in the vehicle.

Police say the woman offender is described as being between the ages of 25-30 and using the name “Diamond.” She was accompanied by a group of men.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.

If any information is recovered on the incident, contact police at (312) 747-8380.