CHICAGO — Police are looking for a suspect after at least two victims were forced into their house at gunpoint and then to an ATM for a robbery.

On July 23 just after midnight, police said the victims were on a public way in the 4600 block of North Campbell Avenue when man in a ski mask approached them.

They did not have cash on them and were forced into their residence at gunpoint, police said.

With no cash in the home, the victims were then forced to drive to an ATM. They then returned home, at which time the suspect fled.

In addition to the ski mask, the man, estimated to be between 25 and 27, wore a white shirt and used a silver handgun.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 312-744-8263.