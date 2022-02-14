Vehicle stolen with 4-year-old boy inside on South Side

CHICAGO — A boy is safe after police say an SUV was stolen on the city’s South Side with the 4-year-old inside.

According to police, around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East 71st, the owner of the 2017 Range Rover was double-parked while helping jumpstart a semi-truck.

The 49-year-old told police that someone pulled up in a vehicle, got out and entered the Range Rover, driving off with the four-year-old child inside.

The Range Rover was recovered a short time later in the 7200 block of St. Lawrence with the child unharmed.

SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.

No one is in custody.