Vehicle sought in deadly New Year’s Eve hit-and-run

CHICAGO – Chicago police seek the public’s help in finding a hit and run driver involved in a deadly crash on New Year’s Eve.

On Wednesday, police released photos of the suspected vehicle involved – a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee with a model year between 2014 and 2021.

Investigators say the driver struck and killed a person who was crossing the street at Belmont and Menard around 4:20 p.m. afternoon of last Friday, Dec. 31.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (312) 745-4521 or leave an anonymous at cpdtip.com.