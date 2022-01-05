Vehicle sought in deadly New Year’s Eve hit-and-run

CHICAGO – Chicago police seek the public’s help in finding a hit and run driver involved in a deadly crash on New Year’s Eve. 

On Wednesday, police released photos of the suspected vehicle involved – a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee with a model year between 2014 and 2021. 

Investigators say the driver struck and killed a person who was crossing the street at Belmont and Menard around 4:20 p.m. afternoon of last Friday, Dec. 31.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (312) 745-4521 or leave an anonymous at cpdtip.com.

