Vehicle of interest sought in fatal Princeton Park shooting

CHICAGO — Chicago detectives seek the public’s help in identifying a vehicle of interest allegedly used in a fatal shooting earlier this month in Princeton Park.

Around 12:45 p.m., police say a man was standing on the sidewalk in the 9100 block of S. Wentworth Ave., on June 1, when a black-colored SUV drove by and an occupant inside opened fire.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the 25-year-old shooting victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man as Ogonnia Okeke.

Police on Wednesday released surveillance video of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or submit an anonymous tip to cpdtip.com