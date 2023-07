CHICAGO — Police released a picture following a hit-and-run of a bicyclist Tuesday in Lincoln Park.

Just after 11:50 a.m., a 28-year-old woman on a bicycle was crossing the street in the 2700 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

At some point, the woman was struck by a white and black utility truck hauling a trailer. The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Diversey.

The woman suffered serious injuries, police said.

Anyone with information can call CPD at 312-745-4521.