CHICAGO — A postal worker was robbed of his belongings in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Polices say a 35-year-old man was standing outside at the 2500 block of North Ashland Avenue around11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when two individuals approached him and demanded his property while displaying firearms.

According to the police, the man complied and the individuals fled the scene with the man’s property.

There were no injuries reported and there is currently no one in custody. Police are investigating the incident.