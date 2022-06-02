CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating a shooting in Belmont Cragin that wounded one US Marshal and a K9.

Investigators responded in the 5200 block of W. Belmont, where members of Chicago police and the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force attempted to apprehend a wanted offender.

Amid the arrest, police say the offender fired shots, striking a US Marshal and a US Marshal K9.

A CPD officer returned fire but did not strike the offender. The officer will be placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days, as is standard.

Authorities took two people into custody.

After the shooting, the marshal rushed the dog to a veterinary clinic, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. He said the marshal then realized he had been shot in his hand and called for an ambulance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.