Uptown shooting leaves 27-year-old man critically injured

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting late Sunday night in the city’s Uptown neighborhood, according to police.

Police said the man was standing outside in the 1100 block of West Wilson Avenue when an unknown man approached him on foot and opened fire.

The victim was struck five times throughout the body and was listed in critical condition before transport to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.