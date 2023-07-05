CHICAGO — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man suspected in the armed robbery of a mail carrier.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, June 23 near the intersection of S. Seeley Avenue and W. 99th Street in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood.

The suspect, captured on area surveillance, was wearing dark clothing and a face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say Reference Case No. 4062292. All information will be kept confidential.