CHICAGO — The University of Chicago issued an alert after two robberies Tuesday night.

At around 10:50 p.m., the university said a person was walking to an off-campus residence when they were confronted by two unknown suspects.

The victim’s property was stolen before the pair fled into a black mini-van.

Around 10 minutes later at around 11 p.m., two people were walking on Harper, between 58th and 59th Street, when two unknown suspects, both armed with handguns, exited a white newer model van.

The victims were robbed of property at gunpoint, police said.

No one is in custody.