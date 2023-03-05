CHICAGO — The University of Chicago Police Department issued a notice after three armed robberies were reported early Sunday morning in Hyde Park.

According to the notice, two of them happened around 2:30 a.m. at a gas station in the 5000 block of South Cornell Avenue.

In both of those cases, three or four people were involved and left in a red Nissan after taking property from people, according to the notice.

A little more than an hour later, around 3:40 a.m., a person walking on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of East 52nd Street was struck by one person and robbed, according to the notice. They left in a red car.

These incidents are under investigation by the Chicago Police Department.