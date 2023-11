CHICAGO — A University of Chicago Medical Center worker was robbed at a bus stop steps off campus Friday morning.

At around 6 a.m., the employee was standing at a CTA bus stop in the 6000 block of South Cottage Avenue, just steps away from campus.

Two suspects approached him from behind, put an object to his back and demanded his wallet, police said.

His wallet was stolen and the suspects fled on foot in an unknown directions.

No one is in custody.