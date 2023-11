CHICAGO — The University of Chicago issued an alert following an armed robbery near campus Sunday.

At around 2:35 p.m., two people were on a sidewalk in the 1100 block of East 54th Street when a grey Jeep Cherokee approached. Three unknown suspects exited and robbed the victims of their property at gunpoint.

The suspects returned to the vehicle and drove off, police said.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information can contact cpdtip.com or 773-702-8181.