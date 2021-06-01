Uber driver shot during attempted burglary in Cicero

CICERO, Ill. — An Uber driver was shot and critically injured after an attempted robbery in Cicero.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday when the 39-year-old male driver was called to 23rd Street and 55th Avenue. Police say four people were there and attempted to rob the rideshare driver, then shot him.

The man was transported to Loyola Hospital in critical condition.

One suspect is in custody and three suspects are at large, according to police.

