CHICAGO —An Uber driver was fatally shot, and his passenger injured, on the city’s Near West Side.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday at Roosevelt and Blue Island when a silver SUV pulled up alongside the Uber vehicle and four men opened fire.

The driver was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner has identified him as 31-year-old Milton Pillacela Ayora.

The passenger was struck in his legs and is in fair condition.

No one is in custody.