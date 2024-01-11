The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in three recent robberies of U.S. Postal Service letter carriers in the South Chicago neighborhood on the city’s South Side.

The following incidents are described by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service:

On Dec. 13 at approximately 1:50 p.m., a USPS letter carrier was robbed in the 7900 block of S. Essex Ave. The first suspect was described as a Black male in his mid-20s, approximately 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, and wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up under a yellow, puffy jacket. The second suspect was described as a Black male in his early 20s, approximately 5-9 and 155 pounds, with a goatee, and wearing a black jacket with brown fur around the hood. The suspects fled the scene on foot.

On Dec. 23 at approximately 8:20 a.m., a USPS letter carrier was robbed in the 8000 block of S. Kingston Ave. The suspect was described as a Black male, approximately 5-5, with a slim build, medium complexion, short dreadlocks, and wearing a skull cap and hooded sweatshirt. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

On Jan. 8 at approximately 4:05 p.m., a USPS letter carrier was robbed in the 7900 block of S. Essex Ave. The suspect was described as a Black male in his late teens or early 20s, approximately 6-1 and 140 pounds, with a medium build, medium complexion, mustache, and wearing black or gray sweatpants with a turquoise hooded sweatshirt. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Citizens are urged not to apprehend these individuals by yourselves.

If you have any information about these incidents, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. Say “Law Enforcement” and reference Case No. 4216284-ROBB for the first described incident, 4218294-ROBB for the second described incident, or 4225529-ROBB for the third described incident.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.