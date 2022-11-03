CHICAGO — The University of Chicago issued an alert Thursday following seven reports of suspected drugging of drinks at parties.

The suspected drugging of drinks began being reported in late September with the latest incident reported on Oct. 28.

In that incident, an undergraduate student said that they suspected a drug was put in their drink without their knowledge. Afterwards, they reported that they were likely sexually assaulted in a dorm room.

The university said additional information about that incident is not known at this time.

Anyone with information can contact a sexual assault dean, which is available 24/7, at 773-702-8181.