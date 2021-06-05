Two women injured in Washington Heights shooting

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO Two women were injured in a shooting in the city’s Washington Heights neighborhood Saturday night, leaving one woman in critical condition, according to police.

Police said a 20-year-old woman and a 46-year-old woman were near the front of a residence in the 9800 block of South Lowe Avenue just after 6 p.m. when they heard shots and felt pain.

The 20-year-old woman was struck in the chest and was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

The 46-year-old woman was struck in the head and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News