Two women injured in Washington Heights shooting

CHICAGO — Two women were injured in a shooting in the city’s Washington Heights neighborhood Saturday night, leaving one woman in critical condition, according to police.

Police said a 20-year-old woman and a 46-year-old woman were near the front of a residence in the 9800 block of South Lowe Avenue just after 6 p.m. when they heard shots and felt pain.

The 20-year-old woman was struck in the chest and was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

The 46-year-old woman was struck in the head and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.