CHICAGO — Two men in a tow truck were reportedly shot in a drive-by shooting in the Irving Park neighborhood early Friday morning.

Police said the two men, both 45 years of age, were sitting in a tow truck parked on the 3600 block of North Avondale Avenue around 2 a.m., when they were shot at by an individual traveling in a dark-colored SUV.

According to police, one of them was shot in the stomach and transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition and the other sustained a graze wound to the head and was transported to John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.