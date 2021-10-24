Two teens shot during attempted robbery in Dunning

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot during an attempted robbery in the city’s Dunning community area Saturday night, according to police.

Police said a 29-year-old man was contacted by a 15-year-old boy and 19-year-old man in regards to a gaming console the 29-year-old man had posted for sale online. The three individuals agreed to meet for the purchase of the console.

Upon making contact at approximately 10:10 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Octavia Avenue, one of the prospective buyers grabbed the console and began to walk towards his vehicle without paying for the item.

The 29-year-old man ran after the man and observed a second man sitting in the vehicle pointing a gun at him. He then drew his firearm and fired shots, striking both individuals.

The 19-year-old man was struck to the shoulder and taken to Community First Hospital in fair condition. The 15-year-old boy was struck to the head and taken to Community First Hospital in critical condition. Both of the individuals are in custody.

The shooting is under investigation by Area Five detectives.