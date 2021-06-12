Two teens injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — Two 17-year-old boys were injured in a shooting on the border of the city’s North Lawndale and South Lawndale neighborhoods Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the boys were in an alley in the 3500 block of West Cermak Road at approximately 3:23 p.m. when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and an unknown perpetrator inside opened fire.

The first victim was struck in the right shoulder and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The second victim sustained a graze wound to the right arm and was also transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The shooting is under investigation.