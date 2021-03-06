Two teens injured in Southwest Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — Two teens were injured in a drive-by shooting in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of South Homan Avenue at approximately 4:20 p.m. when a light-colored SUV pulled up and an occupant opened fire.

The 19-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The 17-year-old boy was also shot in the left leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The condition of the victims is currently unknown and the incident is under investigation.