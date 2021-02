FOREST PARK, Ill. — Two teens were injured in a shooting in Forest Park Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the shooting occurred just after 3:00 p.m. in a parking lot at the intersection of Madison Street and Lathrop Avenue. Both victims were transported to a local hospital by a caregiver and are both being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said three suspects are in custody in connection with the incident, and the incident is still under investigation.