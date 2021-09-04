Two teens, adult man injured in East Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO — Two teens were injured in a shooting outside a business in East Garfield Park Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said a 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were outside of a business in the 2900 block of West Fulton Street at approximately 3:23 p.m. when they were approached by an unknown vehicle and two occupants inside fired shots toward them.

The boy was grazed to the hip and the girl was struck to the calf and ankle. Both self-transpoted to Rush Hospital in good condition, according to Chicago fire officials.

Police said a 25-year-old man self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in good condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.