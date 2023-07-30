CHICAGO — Two 16-year-old boys are in the hospital — and one is in critical condition — after a shooting in the Austin neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the two 16-year-old boys were hanging out in front of a residence in the 5000 block of West Adams Street around 2:36 p.m. when an unknown male approached them on foot with a handgun and opened fire.

One of the 16-year-old boys was shot in the chest and back, and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The other 16-year-old was shot in the left arm, and also taken to Stroger Hospital, but is listed as being in good condition.

Police have no one in custody.

If you or someone you know has information that could help CPD make an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.