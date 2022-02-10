Two teens charged with killing 15-year-old to appear in court Thursday

CHICAGO — Two teen boys charged in the deadly drive-by shooting of a high school freshman who was walking home from school on Tuesday afternoon will appear in court Thursday.

Michael Brown, 15, was shot and killed in the 3300 block of South Prairie Avenue at around 3:15 p.m. He was a freshman at Chicago Military Academy and was walking home from school at the time of the shooting.

In a press conference Wednesday, CPD Supt. David Brown announced that a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy have been charged in the shooting. Police believe the 16-year-old boy carjacked a vehicle earlier in the day in the 200 block of South Kildare.

Michael Brown, 15 — courtesy Legal Help Firm

The 16-year-old was wearing an electronic monitoring device on his ankle when he was arrested, Brown said. The pair were taken into custody just before 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 0-100 block of West 63rd Street.

Police believe the 16-year-old fired shots out of the stolen vehicle at Brown, killing him. The 16-year-old, who is being charged as an adult but was not identified at this time, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

A 15-year-old with him at the time of the shooting was also charged in connection with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

“No family, no block, no community in the City of Chicago should have to endure the looming threat of guns and gangs,” Brown said. “This is a tragedy, there are too many incidents just like this.”

The boys are scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday.

Full press conference is below.