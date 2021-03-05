Two teens among three injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — Two teens are among three people injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s South Chicago neighborhood, according to police.

Police said an 18-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were on the sidewalk in the 8000 block of South Euclid Avenue just before 2:50 p.m. when an unknown perpetrator opened fire.

The 18-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left arm and was transported to South Shore Hospital for treatment.

The 27-year-old man was shot twice in the lower body and was transported to Trinity Hospital for treatment.

The 16-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and left hand and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital for treatment.

Police said one weapon was recovered at the scene and the incident remains under investigation.