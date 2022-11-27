CHICAGO — Two teenagers were shot in car by an unknown individual on foot on the South Side Saturday evening.

According to police reports, a 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were sitting in a car parked on street at the 11300 block of South May Street around 5:50 p.m. when an unknown person approached them and fired shots.

The 16-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm and the other boy was shot in the left hand.

Both teenagers were transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.