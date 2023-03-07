CHICAGO — Two teenage boys were shot in an apartment building on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Mason. Police said a 15-year-old and 17-year-old boy were standing in the hallway of an apartment complex when they were approached by a male who took out a gun and began firing shots.

The offender then fled the scene on foot.

The 15-year-old was struck multiple times in the torso and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The 17-year-old was struck multiple times throughout his body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.