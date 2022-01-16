Two shot inside vehicle in Portage Park

CHICAGO — Two men are hospitalized Sunday after being shot in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood.

About 3:45 p.m., in the 4000 block of N. Laramie, two male victims, 21 and 19, were inside a vehicle when gunfire erupted.

The 19-year-old was struck in the stomach and was transported by EMS to Lutheran General Hospital, initially reported in good condition.

The 21-year-old was struck to the back and was transported by EMS to Illinois Masonic Hospital, initially reported in critical condition.

There are no offenders in custody. Area 5 Detectives are investigating.