2 shot , including innocent bystander, during drug deal in Avalon Park: sources

CHICAGO — Sources tell WGN News that a 19-year-old man and teenage girl shot standing on a sidewalk corner in Avalon Park resulted from a drug deal.

Sources add that the 16-year-old girl injured was an innocent bystander.

According to police, the incident occurred before 4 p.m. in the 2000 block of E. 87th Street near Chicago Vocational High School.

First responders took both shooting victims to the University of Chicago hospital in stable condition. Police said both victims suffered gunshot wounds to the leg.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by area detectives.

Resident Janet Hubbard told WGN News that she and many others are fed up with the reoccurring gun violence. However, she said that it takes everyone ‘stepping up,’ to put an end to city crime.