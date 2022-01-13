Two separate shootings in Englewood left woman, 14-year-old dead: police

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after two separate shootings — that happened within two hours of each other — left a woman and a 14-year-old boy dead in Englewood.

The first shooting happened Wednesday around 7 p.m. near 74th Street and Vincennes Avenue. A 29-year-old woman was sitting in a car when two people approached her and fired multiple shots.

The woman was hit and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Then later, just before 8:30 p.m., police said a 14-year-old was standing on the 1400 block of West 73rd Street when the passenger of a dark colored vehicle fired shots at the teen.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head. He was later pronounced dead.

Police are investigating both shootings. No one has been taken into custody for either shooting.