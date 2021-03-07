Two people injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old woman and 29-year-old man were injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Washington Heights neighborhood late Saturday night, according to police.

Police said two people were at a gathering in a residence in the 10100 block of South Winston Avenue at approximately 10:40 p.m. when an unknown man opened fire, striking them both.

The man sustained four gunshot wounds to the chest and backside and was transported to Christ Hospital where his condition is unknown.

The woman was struck four times in her backside by gunfire and was driven to Christ Hospital by an acquaintance where she is in fair condition.

No one is in custody and the incident remains under investigation, as police have not determined if the two victims were the intended targets.