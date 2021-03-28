Two men injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the men were outside in the 3600 block of West Cermak Road at approximately 3:55 a.m. when an unknown man approached them and opened fire.

Both victims sustained one gunshot wound to the ankle and were listed in stable condition prior to transport to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The suspect fled the scene in a grey Jeep and there is no one in custody.

The incident is under investigation.