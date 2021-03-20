Two men injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were injured in a shooting near Chicago police headquarters Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the two men were in the 3400 block of South Prairie Avenue just after 3:05 p.m. when they heard shots and felt pain.

The 27-year-old man was struck to the back and torso and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

The 31-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.